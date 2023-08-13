Ceniza is SUGBU’s top bowler in shootout tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senior bowler Rene Ceniza clinched the “Bowler of the Month” title of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) after he topped the “Bowling Shootout” tournament held on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Ceniza, a former monthly champion, scored 830 pinfalls in the four-game series against 17 other bowlers in the tournament.

He averaged 193 pinfalls and scored 234 pinfalls, his highest in the second round, despite having a lower handicap point of 15 compared to the second and third placers.

In the bowling shootout tournament held last August 6, Ceniza settled for fifth place.

Trailing second to Ceniza was fellow senior bowler Vivian Padawan who tallied 796 pinfalls. Padawan banked on her 23 handicap points to capture second place. She scored 177 pinfalls in the first round, serving as her best game.

Rounding off the top three bowlers for August was Roger Asumbrado, who scored 770 pinfalls. Asumbrado and eventual fourth placer Rommel Calipay both scored 770 pinfalls.

However, they were ranked according to their high and low score difference, wherein the bowler with the lower difference score won.

Meanwhile, the fifth to 10th placers were Johna Calipay (718), Tony Calo (706), Dory Enoveso (706), Vincent Cuesta (701), Ted Convocar (689), and Mel Fines (688), respectively.

