Aui Padawan beats own mother, senior bowler in SUGBU “Bowler of the Month” tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Aui Padawan was named Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) “Bowler of the Month” for June after ruling the monthly tournament held on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Aui, a former champion of the 18th Bowlingplex Tenpin Association (BTA) – Cebu Sinulog Open National Tournament, defeated senior bowler Chris Ramil in the final round after knocking out 181 pinfalls compared to the latter’s 168 pinfalls.

In the semifinal round, Aui also edged his mother and veteran bowler Vivian Padawan by scoring 163 pinfalls, while the latter had 144 pinfalls to settle as the third placer of the tournament.

During the qualifying round, Aui managed to place second with 927 pinfalls despite having zero handicap points. Ramil topped the qualifying round with 1,008 pinfalls as he banked on his 25 handicap points.

Vivian placed third with 917 pinfalls to join her son and Ramil in the knockout stepladder round.

A total of 16 bowlers, most of which qualified during the weekly shootout tournament vied in last Sunday’s SUGBU “Bowler of the Month” tournament.

Aui, Vivian, and Ramil all received cash prizes, while non winners got the chance to win brand-new bowling gear courtesy of SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

RELATED STORIES

Bolongan is Sugbu’s Bowler of the Month of March

Seasoned bowler GJ Buyco clinches spot in SUGBU June tourney

Senior bowlers top SUGBU bowling shootout

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP