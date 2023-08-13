Former world title challenger Suganob comeback fight set in November

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob will return in action this November.

This was officially announced by the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable which is Suganob’s promoter and manager.

Suganob will spearhead PMI’s own boxing series, “Kumong Bol-Anon,” for its 12th edition.

Last July 2, the 25-year-old Suganob fought for his first world title shot in East London, South Africa. He challenged the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight champion and hometown fighter, Sivenathi Nontshinga.

However, Suganob fell short and lost to Nontshinga via unanimous decision.

The defeat stained Suganob’s erstwhile perfect record of 13 wins with four knockouts.

Still, he is set for a comeback this November, but his opponent and the official venue and exact date of Kumong Bol-Anon 12 is yet to be announced.

Suganob is one of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s banner boxers. Before losing to Nontshinga, Suganob proved that he was the top light flyweight contender in the world.

He defeated fellow Filipino and prospect Mark Vicelles in a world title eliminator last February in Bohol. Suganob scored an eighth round stoppage to earn his world title shot.

Suganob was also a former IBF Youth light flyweight champion.

He was last scene in the ring this month, not as a boxer, but a cornerman for his stablemate and fellow Boholano Jake Amparo in Japan.

Suganob served as one of Amparo’s cornermen in his fight against Japanese Goki Kobayashi. Amparo won via a 12-round unanimous decision to clinch the WBO Asia Pacific minimumweight title.

RELATED STORIES

Suganob’s camp ‘shocked’ with scoring of bout vs Nontshinga

Suganob’s camp ‘shocked’ with scoring of bout vs Nontshinga

Suganob vs. Nontshinga set June 16

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP