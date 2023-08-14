AEG beats Buildrite, keeps 6-0 win slate in Cebu Architects hoop tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Defending champions, the AEG Building Prints remain undefeated in six games after beating Buildrite, 78-66, in last Sunday’s Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 5th Corporate Cup, at the Benedicto College gymnasium.

AEG is now 6-0 and has a commanding lead in the team standings after logging their big win last Sunday, Aug. 13.

READ: SHAABAA 26: Diputado erupts for 64 points in Batch 2012’s runaway victory against Batch 2022

AEG’s Zach Elisha Go led the team with his 15 point-game paired with 6 boards, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

Joseph Cabigas, Dexsel Caadan and Bong Gabison added 12, 13, and 10 points, respectively for the defending champions.

Michael Cinco spoiled his double-double game of 22 points and 13 rebounds for Buildrite which absorbed its fourth loss in six games.

His teammate Pido Sanchez had 15 points while Kurt Damandaman added 10 markers in their losing efforts.

READ: AEG, Boysen get second straight wins in Cebu Architects Basketball Club hoops

In the other game last Sunday, Diamond Built eked out a close win against Kirby’s, 80-78.

Cynizar Esconde tallied 20 points to lead Diamond Built in clinching their third win in six games to place fourth in the standings.

His teammates Mark Paradero and Dave Dela Serna scored 17 points apiece.

Joseph Gerundio and Sokrates Nagel scored 26 and 25 points, respectively for Kirby’s, while Jorence Zamora had 14 points as their team dropped to a 1-5 (win-loss) record in the team standings.

READ: Cebu Architects Basketball Club: AEG Building Prints ekes past Diamond Built

Meanwhile, Modern Windows improved to a 4-2 record after beating Landlite, 83-78, behind Mark Bajenting’s double-double game.

Bajenting scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Modern Windows. His teammate Justin Aspacio added 18 points. Ferdinand Tiro and Lemuel Aspacio contributed 14 and 13 markers, respectively..

John Therese Buhawe also had a double-double game of 27 points and 14 rebounds, but it was not enough to give Landlite its much-needed win.

READ: Dwight Ramos: Gilas will be better in Jordan Clarkson’s latest stint

Lastly, Cebu Home Builders stunned Boysen Paints, 77-74, to improve to a 3-3 record.

Darren Moradante scored 20 points, while Kimboy Marilao and Kimkim Rebosura each tallied 17 markers for Cebu Home Builders.

Chester Hinagdanan scored 26 points as Boysen absorbed its second loss in six games.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP