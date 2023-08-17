Amparo ready for rematch with Kobayashi

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newly crowned World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific minimumweight champion Jake “El Bambino” Amparo may return to Japan for a rematch with Goki Kobayashi.

This was announced earlier this week by Amparo’s promoter and manager, Floriezyl Podot of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable.

It can be recalled that the 25-year-old Amparo of Guindulman, Bohol upset the favored Kobayashi in his first fight in Japan last August 5, 2023, in Kobe, Japan.

Amparo knocked down Kobayashi twice in the first round and won the bout by unanimous decision to clinch the WBO Asia Pacific minimumweight belt.

However, a rematch clause was stated in Amparo’s fight contract with Kobayashi which the latter is expected to press if only to get a chance to avenge his loss to the Filipino.

However, there was still no official announcement from Kobayashi’s camp regarding a rematch, according to Podot, but he said they’re already anticipating it.

Amparo improved his record to 14 wins, with three knockouts, four losses, and one draw. It was his third time fighting abroad, after Thailand and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Kobayashi suffered his first defeat in seven fights.

Amparo is one of the two PMI Bohol Boxing Stable prospects who had fight opportunities in Japan.

His stablemate, the reigning WBO Oriental super featherweight champion Virgel Vitor is scheduled to fight Toshihiro Suzuki in Tokyo, Japan, on August 24. /rcg

