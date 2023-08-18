Pura Luka Vega nag atubang og laing kaso, mga deboto sa itom nga Nazareno ang mireklamo

Napun-an na usab ang gi atubang nga kaso sa controversial drag queen nga si Pura Luka Vega.

Kini may kalabutan gihapon sa iyang pagsunod kang Jesus Christ gamit ang religious song nga “Ama Namin.”

Mipasaka og criminal complaint ang mga deboto sa itom nga Nazareno nga nailhan usab nga “Hijos del Nazareno – Central” batok sa maong performer.

Ang mga “hijos” mao ang nag amping sa imahe ng Black Nazarene sa panahon sa “Traslacion” nga ipahigayon atol sa pista sa Quiapo.

Matud sa maong grupo, gilapas ni Pura Luka ang Article 201 Section 2 sa Revised Penal Code nga nagdili sa “indecent shows, publications or exhibitions,” apil na ang Section 6 sa Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Ang maong reklamo susama usab sa gipasaka na nga reklamo sa mga opisyales sa Philippines for Jesus Movement nga gipangulohan nila ni Bishop Leo Alconga, Pastor Romie Suela ug Pastor Mars Rodriguez sa miaging buwan.

Kun mahinumduman, init nga giistoryahan sa online world ang video sa drag artist diin makita siya nga gisunod si Hesus samtang nag kanta ug nagsayaw sa remix version sa “Ama Namin.”

Ang maong video gipost sa iyang Twitter account nga may caption, “Thank you for coming to church!”

Matud sa mga reklamante nga sa tuig 2021, nagpost usab og susama nga litrato ug videos sa social media ang drag queen.

“In one very upsetting video, Pura Luka Vega can be seen critiquing a (communion) host, an act considered sacrilegious considering that, as Catholics, the host is highly revered,’’ matud nila sa ilang reklamo.

Dugang pa nila, “In as much as Pura Luka Vega enjoys the freedom of artistic expression, he has the correlative duty as a citizen to…act within the bounds of the laws.”

“[His] unabated sacrilege consisting of blasphemy and desecration acts [spread online]…and unremorseful attitude insult our faith and strongly offend our religion.”

Daghan na usab nga mga local government units ang mi deklara kang Pura Luka isip “persona non grata” o unwelcome person.

Apil na niini ang Manila, Floridablanca sa Pampanga, Toboso sa Negros Occidental, General Santos City, Cagayan de Oro City, Laguna, Bukidnon, Occidental Mindoro ug karon lang bag-o ang Cebu City.

Nangayo na og pasaylo ang maong drag queen sa tanan nga wala makauyon sa iyang performance apan mi insister usab siya nga wala siyay gibuhat nga dautan.

