1 Filipino dies in Hawaii wildfires says DFA exec

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday reported the death of a Filipino in the catastrophic wildfires in Hawaii.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said the victim’s name was Alfredo Galinato.

“He was a naturalized US (United States) Citizen from Ilocos,” he said.

“His wife is from the Philippines and is Filipino. They have US-born kids,” he added.

“We’re assisting the family, and our consulate is in touch with them,” noted the undersecretary.

The DFA official also reported the Philippine Consul General in Honolulu had assisted at least 66 Filipinos in Wailuku affected by the fires in Maui.

READ: Hawaii fire death toll reaches 110; schools, road reopening

The Hawaii wildfire swept across Maui a week ago, turning one of the nation’s most celebrated island vistas into an ashen moonscape.

It has killed at least 110 people, and officials warn it could rise by scores as the search continues.

In over a century, the deadliest wildfire in the United States devoured homes and businesses, blackened cars, and left only ruins where thriving neighborhoods once stood.

Reports indicated the flames spread as fast as a car at highway speed – or a mile a minute – in some areas.

RELATED STORIES:

Cebu City fires gobble up record P500M worth of properties in 2022

Maui’s emergency management chief quits amid criticism for not using sirens during fire

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP