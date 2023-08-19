WATCH: Toni Gonzaga finally reveals face of baby Polly

Toni Gonzaga gave a peek into her recent birthing journey and finally showed to the public the face of her second child Paulina Celestine, also fondly called Polly.

Through a video compilation on her Instagram page on Friday, Aug. 18, the actress-TV host documented moments from when she found out last December that she was pregnant, to when she went into hours of labor in August before welcoming her daughter.

After she gave birth, Toni—who was accompanied in the delivery room by her husband, presidential adviser for creative communications Paul Soriano—burst into tears as she held Polly for the first time.

“You are the greatest reward I’ve ever held in my arms,” Toni addressed her newborn in the caption. “Thank you for coming right on time just when I needed you the most. My new best friend Polly.”

The video also included a clip of the couple’s firstborn, Seve, greeting his sister and carrying her in his arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni Gonzaga-Soriano (@celestinegonzaga)

Fans and fellow celebrities including Toni’s sister, Alex, gushed over Polly and congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Toni and Soriano, who tied the knot in June 2015, welcomed Seve in October 2016. Toni confirmed her second pregnancy in June, then announced the child’s arrival on Aug. 11.

RELATED STORIES

Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano welcome baby No. 2

WATCH: Friends throw baby shower for Toni Gonzaga’s Baby No. 2

Toni Gonzaga buntis sa 2nd baby nila ni Paul Soriano, pero ayaw munang ibandera sa publiko

Toni Gonzaga proud to have made a stand