Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano welcome baby No. 2

Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano announced that they have welcomed their second child, Paulina Celestine, on Friday, Aug. 11.

Soriano made the announcement by showing the actress-TV host carrying their child while lying on a hospital bed, through his Instagram page.

“Paulina Celestine Gonzaga Soriano has arrived! Born 2:05 p.m. on August 11, 2023 at 6.8 lbs,” Soriano stated. “Tin and Paulina are both doing great. Thank you for all your prayers and support. God bless you.”

Gonzaga and Soriano got married in June 2015, then welcomed their first child Seve in October 2016. Gonzaga confirmed her second pregnancy in June.

