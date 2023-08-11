Entertainment Life!

Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano welcome baby No. 2

By: August 11, 2023
Toni Gonzaga in her hospital bed with her baby Paulina Celestine.

Image: Instagram/@paulsotiano1017

Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano announced that they have welcomed their second child, Paulina Celestine, on Friday, Aug. 11.

Soriano made the announcement by showing the actress-TV host carrying their child while lying on a hospital bed, through his Instagram page.

“Paulina Celestine Gonzaga Soriano has arrived! Born 2:05 p.m. on August 11, 2023 at 6.8 lbs,” Soriano stated. “Tin and Paulina are both doing great. Thank you for all your prayers and support. God bless you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paul Soriano (@paulsoriano1017)

 

Gonzaga and Soriano got married in June 2015, then welcomed their first child Seve in October 2016. Gonzaga confirmed her second pregnancy in June.

