Quiboloy’s Facebook, Instagram pages now unavailable

MANILA, Philippines — The Facebook page and Instagram account of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder and leader Apollo Quiboloy appear to have been taken down, as both were unavailable online.

Netizens observed that Quiboloy’s social media sites were no longer accessible as of Thursday night.

INQUIRER.net has sought the side of Meta, the company managing Facebook and Instagram, but country representatives have not yet replied as of posting time. Meta also has not released any statement on the issue.

Just this June 2022, Quiboloy’s YouTube account was taken down after a Canadian content creator asked the video-streaming site why the religious leader’s channel is still available, considering that he is wanted in the United States.

According to Canadian gamer Mutahar, Quiboloy has been charged with sex trafficking and other criminal cases in the United States and is also on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) wanted list.

Quiboloy, the spiritual adviser of former president Rodrigo Duterte, was declared a wanted crime suspect for supposedly conspiring “to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy; bulk cash smuggling.”

A US federal grand jury indicted and issued arrest warrants for Quiboloy and other church members who allegedly collected the passports and other documents of KOJC workers in Hawaii and diverted funds solicited from church officials in the Philippines.

However, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church dismissed the accusations as a mere “vicious attempt” to bring down Quiboloy and the news agency he owns, Sonshine Media Network Inc. (SMNI).

