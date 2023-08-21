Hacking in Badian: Birthday party turns bloody

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A birthday party almost ended in a bloody tragedy when a man hacked another man in Badian town, southern Cebu last Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Police arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly hacking multiple times another 64-year-old man in Barangay Taytay, Badian.

The suspect was identified as Roberto Vecin Samontañes.

Police Major Philip John Libres, chief of the Badian Police Station, said the crime took place in a birthday party, where the suspect and the victim, Romulo Emperado Bolhano, were guests.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, the police received complaints from a concerned citizen about a hacking incident in Barangay Taytay, a mountain village in Badian.

When investigators arrived in the scene, they saw Bolhano, 64, being rushed to the hospital by his relatives. The victim sustained multiple hack wounds on different parts of his body, said Libres.

Citing accounts from witnesses, police said both Bolhano and Samontañes had been drinking in the party before the hacking happened.

A few hours later, they got into a heated altercation. The suspect suddenly grabbed a 19-inch bolo and then proceeded to hack the victim multiple times.

Samontañes immediately fled the scene but responding officers tracked him down in his daughter’s residence in Barangay Basak, where he was arrested.

The suspect, who is currently under the custody of the Badian Police Station, will be facing charges of frustrated murder, Libres said.

Badian is a third-class municipality located approximately 104 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

