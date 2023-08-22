Jomari Yllana surprises Abby Viduya with marriage proposal in Hong Kong

Abby Viduya shed tears of joy after her partner, actor Jomari Yllana, went down on bended knee and formally asked her to marry him amid their ongoing wedding preparations.

Viduya, previously known as actress Priscilla Almeda, gave a glimpse of when Yllana popped the question at The Peak in Hong Kong where, according to her, their love story began. The couple had flown to Hong Kong to celebrate the actor’s birthday.

“He proposed and I said ‘Yes.’ This was such a big surprise! I wasn’t expecting this baby,” she said on her Instagram page on Monday, Aug. 21. “I couldn’t stop crying. You make me so happy baby. I love you for eternity.”

“Funny thing is all our wedding plans are set but you wanted to propose to me where our love began 30 years ago,” she continued. “So excited for our future as husband and wife. You are the sweetest baby.”

Fans and fellow celebrities couldn’t help but gush as they filled the comments section with congratulatory greetings for the couple.

Yllana and Viduya’s love story began when they were still in their teens, but their relationship did not last at the time. The pair then reconnected through social media in 2016 and rekindled their romance in 2019.

Earlier this month, the couple revealed their plans to hold two weddings: one civil wedding in Las Vegas and a church wedding either in end of 2024 or early 2025. /ra

