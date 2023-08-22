Sweetberries Community: Breaking New Ground in Balamban

Upcoming residential development Sweetberries Community marks a significant milestone in its groundbreaking ceremony on August 18, 2023, at Cambuhawe, Balamban, as Sunberry Homes Inc. continues to develop integrated, vibrant, and sustainable communities with affordable and quality home living.

Complete home living is not just about a roof over your head. It’s about creating a thriving community where families can truly flourish. Beverly Dayanan Founder, President, and CEO of Sunberry Homes, Inc.

Sweetberries Community is more than just a housing project; it is a well-planned development strategically provided for families in the progressive municipality of Balamban to enjoy charming and cozy homes built within a safe neighborhood.

“Complete home living is not just about a roof over your head. It’s about creating a thriving community where families can truly flourish,” says Beverly Dayanan, the Founder, President, and CEO of Sunberry Homes, Inc. “We are excited to break ground on this new project, and we look forward to nurturing families and contributing to the growth of Balamban.”

Located just 800 meters away from the Transcentral Highway, Sweetberries Community boasts an ideal location that combines accessibility and convenience. Its proximity to key landmarks such as Gaisano Town Center, Balamban Public Market, and healthcare facilities further adds to its appeal.

The development will feature a range of amenities, including 24/7 security, a clubhouse, chapel, basketball court, kids’ playground, and open spaces network. The housing options include convertible 1-bedroom units with spacious living areas, dining rooms, and kitchens.

Sunberry Homes Inc., the developer behind Sweetberries Community, has a proven track record of delivering quality homes and vibrant communities. Established in 2014, Sunberry Homes has been recognized as one of the top developers, notably achieving recognition as the No. 1 Housing Developer in Visayas regarding Takeout Loan Value for two succeeding years in 2017 and 2018. The company is dedicated to improving the lives of Filipinos through responsible development and a commitment to contribute to nation-building.

For more information about the Sweetberries Community, contact the sales and marketing supervisor at 231-0005 / 0925 3100 208 or email sunberryflor@gmail.com.

ADVERTORIAL