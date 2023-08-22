Fuel prices in 6 gas stations in Cebu City as of August 22: Gasoline up by P1.10 per liter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another round of increases in fuel prices has been implemented for the motorists this Tuesday, August 22.

Local oil companies announced in separate advisories that the price of gasoline is up by P1.10 per liter, diesel is up by P0.20 per liter, and the kerosene is up by P0.70 per liter.

Last week, the price of gasoline was up by P1.90 per liter, diesel was up by P1.50 per liter, and the kerosene was up by P2.50 per liter.

The following are the fuel prices in some gasoline stations in Cebu City as of August 22:

Shell Gas Station (Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St., Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P73.31

V-Power Gasoline – P74.55

Fuel Save Diesel – P69.01

V-Power Diesel – P76.46

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Fuel Save Diesel – P67.06

V-Power Diesel – P76.46

Fuel Save Gasoline – P70.71

V-Power Gasoline – P74.87

V-Power Racing – P76.87

Caltex Gas Station (Juana Osmeña Street)

Diesel – P66.98

Power Diesel – P72.24

Silver – P69.69

Platinum – P73.04

Petron Gas Station (Dionisio Jakosalem Street)

Diesel MAX – P64.90

XTRA Advance – P68

XCS – P68.89

Gaas – P77.52

Caltex Gas Station (M.J. Cuenco Street)

Diesel – P68.29

Power Diesel – P69.79

Silver – P69.70

Platinum – P79.46

Shell Gas Station (Duterte St., Banawa, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P69.95

V-Power Gasoline – P73.25

Fuel Save Diesel – P67.05

V-Power Diesel – P75.46

RELATED STORIES

Fuel price hike set on Tuesday, August 22

Fuel price increases seen to continue in next 2 months

Diesel price up by P4 per liter effective Aug 8

Oil extends gains, hovers at four-month highs on OPEC+ cuts

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP