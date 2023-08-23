Drunk farmer attempts to kill younger brother, was killed instead in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 40-year-old farmer was killed after he was allegedly struck on the head with a piece of wood by his younger brother whom he attempted to stab with a broken bottle.

Police said the incident happened in Sitio Luyo, Barangay Adlaon, Cebu City on Tuesday evening, August 22, 2023.

Police Corporal Mart Venzon Tolero, in his report, identified the victim as Ramil Dakay Leyson, 40, a farmer, and a resident of Sitio Sayaw, Barangay Taptap, Cebu City.

He also said that the incident was reported to the Police Community Precinct 1 (PCP 1) by barangay tanod, Gregorio Inoncado, at around 9:30 p.m.

The suspect was identified as Roderick Dakay Leyson, 33, also a farmer and a resident of the same barangay, according to the police report.

Tolero told CDN Digital in a phone interview that the victim was drinking liquor when he saw his younger brother pass by while the latter was on his way home.

The victim then allegedly picked up a bottle, broke it, and attempted to stab his younger brother, Tolero said.

The suspect was able to dodge the attack and ran but the victim reportedly gave chase. The younger brother then got hold of a piece of wood and struck the victim’s head.

“Gigukod man siya so instinct sa taw, mobaws, nikuha og dos per dos. Na-antimano intawn sa ulo. Mao to naigo, nabuak gyud intawn ang iyang ulo, mao to hinungdan sa iyang kamatayon,” Tolero said.

The hit fractured the victim’s skull resulting in his immediate death, added Tolero.

Meanwhile, the alleged suspect fled after the attack and remains at large as of this writing.

A troublemaker

Tolero said that the victim is known in their community as a drunkard who has a history of causing trouble when intoxicated.

“Ikapila na na namong girespondehan…Nagmaoy man gid na siya diri pag last, naghubo na siya tanan. Gidakop nas mga tanod,” he stated.

He added that the victim may also be mentally unstable and a possible user of illegal drugs based on the statements from residents in the area who were alarmed by his behavior.

Tolero also said that there was an occasion when the victim said that he would kill all of his remaining brothers when he was drunk.

Victim killed 21-year-old brother in 2014

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), for her part, said that the victim was once incarcerated after he stabbed to death his 21-year-old brother in 2014.

“Iyahang gidunggab ang iyahang igsuon nga 21 years old. Nadala gyud ni siya, nakasuhan pud ni siya. Nya last 2018 lang ni siya nakagawas,” she said.

She added that the brothers’ parents are yet to decide whether they will be filing a case against the suspect or not.

“Sa pagkakaron, wala pa nagfile og kaso ang pamilya…Wa pa nakadecide ang mga ginikanon sa pagduso sa kaso,” she said.

She added that they will be conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the incident in order to determine the possible case that will be filed if the family decides to pursue filing a case.

Police recovered from the scene as evidence, a piece of 2×2 coco lumber measuring 64 inches that was allegedly used by the suspect.

Mom pleads suspect to surrender

The victim’s mother, Donatela Leyson, 65, said that she was on their farm when she received a call about the incident.

She said that the victim, her fourth child, was very drunk when he attempted to stab his younger brother, who is the sixth of seven siblings.

She also pleaded with the suspect to surrender to the police and face the consequences of his actions.

“Mosurrendor lang ka Rick,” she said.

Patrolman Juvenal Boyboy, desk officer at PCP 1, said that the victim’s body was already claimed by the family.

He added that personnel from their station are conducting a hot-pursuit operation against the suspect. /rcg

