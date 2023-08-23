Sibonga hacking update: Argument over land triggered brother to attack, wound his sibling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An argument over land that the family owned led a brother to hack and wound his younger brother in Sibonga town, southeastern Cebu on Monday evening, August 21.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Reynaldo Celebrado of the Sibonga Police Station said that this was the reason Jesus Fernandez Rivera, 53, hacked and wounded his brother, Michael Fernandez Rivera, 45.

Both are residents of Barangay Papan, Sibonga town.

Liquor contributed to Sibonga attack

Celebrado said that alcohol also contributed to the hacking incident as both had drunk liquor at that time.

“Hinubog. Yuta nila nga kabilin sa namatay nilang ginikanan,” said Celebrado when asked by CDN Digital about the reason for the sibling hacking attack.

(It was a drunken argument. They were fighting over the land left behind by their parents who had already passed away.)

Wounded victim released from hospital

Celebrado also said that the younger brother, Michael, had already been released at the hospital in Carcar after the wounds were treated there.

Michael sustained several wounds in his body after he was hacked with a bolo (sundang) by his elder brother at past 8 p.m. on August 21.

Jesus, the assailant, was arrested later in the night in Barangay Papan after a manhunt operation.

He was detained on Monday evening, but he was released at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22.

Sibonga police release assailant

Police Senior Master Sergeant Celebrado said that Jesus, the assailant in the hacking, was released after Micheal the younger brother informed police that he would not file a complaint against his brother.

Sibonga police in their initial investigation on the sibling attack said that the hacking happened after a heated argument between the brothers inside their residence in Barangay Papan at past 8 p.m. on Monday, August 21.

At the height of their argument, Jesus allegedly grabbed a nearby sundang or bolo and used it to hack Michael, who was hit several times in the body.

Siblings always arguing

Michael was rushed to the Deiparene Community Hospital in Sibonga town, but he was later transferred to the Carcar District Hospital.

Police said that the brothers before the hacking had always been fighting and arguing, and the suspect, Jesus, had allegedly been holding a grudge against his younger brother.

Sibonga is a third-class municipality located approximately 51 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

/dbs

