Vitor ready for debut in Japan on August 24 against Japan boxer Suzuki 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for the much-awaited Japan debut of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Virgel “Valiente” Vitor who will take on hometown boxer Toshihiro Suzuki on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Vitor tipped the scales in 129.85 pounds, while Suzuki weighed in at 129.78 lbs during the official weigh-in on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, to schedule their eight-rounder main event bout promoted by Shisei Promotions.

Vitor: Japan win crucial for bigger fights

Vitor, who is a former ALA Boxing Gym prospect and now fighting under PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, is the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental and World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian silver super featherweight champion.

A win in Japan is a crucial step for Vitor to determine if he’s ready for bigger fights that would put him in the world rankings.

The 26-year-old Tagbilaran City native is on an incredible eight-fight winning streak since 2019.

In terms of experience and record, Vitor has the upper hand with a record of 21 wins with 14 knockouts and 2 losses.

Unbeaten Suzuki

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Suzuki has an unbeaten 3-0 (win-loss) record with three knockouts. He debuted in pro boxing last year and won all his three pro bouts against Thai Pornthep Wadngam, Attanon Kunlawong and Kittithat Ungsrivongs.

However, Suzuki’s young pro record is quite deceiving since he has a vast amateur experience with a record of 64-26 slate. He is also a bronze medalist in the 2014 AIBA Youth World Championships.

Also fighting in the same fight card is another Filipino, Jestine Tesoro against Yoshimitsu Kimura.

