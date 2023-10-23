Pura Luka Vega faces new criminal raps for offending religious feelings, cybercrime with social media posts

Drag artist Pura Luka Vega is facing new criminal charges for allegedly offending religious feelings and violating the cybercrime law in connection with a series of videos posted on social media, including their controversial “Ama Namin” performance.

Pura Luka, whose real name is Amadeus Fernando Pagente and who goes by the pronouns they/them, was charged with six counts of violation of Article 133 (offending religious feelings), and Sections (2)(B)(3) and (2)(B)(5) of Article 201 (immoral doctrines and obscene publications) of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act 10175 of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The complaints, filed by the advocacy group Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas Inc. (KSMBPI) before the Pasay Prosecutor’s Office, accused Pura Luka of proliferating vulgar content in the form of music videos uploaded on the following dates: July 9, 2021; August 15, 2021; December 10, 2021; April 10, 2023; June 27, 2023; and, July 11, 2023.

“In the entirety of the uploaded videos, respondent is patently seen to be mimicking and mocking ‘Jesus,’ ‘Jesus Christ,’ or ‘Jesus of Nazareth,’ the central figure of Christianity. It is dominantly apparent that respondent willfully and knowingly exhibited immoral and indecent scenes, or actions that are seriously offensive to religious feelings and/or religion. This is just plainly intolerable,” KSMBPI stated in its 17-page complaint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Name is…Luka (@puralukavega)

Pura Luka was previously arrested by Manila police last October 4 over their “Ama Namin” drag performance that drew the ire of various religious and civil sectors, including devotees of the Black Nazarene led by the Hijos del Nazareno based at the Quiapo Church, or the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, which filed a criminal case against them.

After spending three days in detention, they were eventually released after paying a bail bond amounting to P72,000.

Before their arrest, Pura Luka was declared persona non grata in various localities including the capital city of Manila, where they were arrested.

RELATED STORIES

Pura Luka Vega released from police custody after posting bail

Pura Luka Vega performs ‘The Prayer’ with mother at a fundraising event

Pura Luka Vega nabbed in Manila for ‘Ama Namin’ performance