Pagasa: Cloudy skies, rain showers expected on election day

MANILA, Philippines — Rain showers are expected in eastern Luzon while cloudy skies will prevail in Metro Manila and the rest of the country during the Barangay and Sangguninag Kabataan elections on Monday, October 30.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Sunday afternoon update, ,said the shear line and northeast monsoon will particularly bring rain to Batanes and the Bicol region in the next 12 hours.

“For the next 12 hours possible ang mataas na tsansa ng pagulan sa Batanes epekto ng northeast monsoon at sa ilang bahagi ng Luzon asahan ang pulo pulong ulan,” Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

(In the next 12 hours, there is a high chance that rain will occur in Batanes due to the northeast monsoon, while the rest of Luzon will experience isolated rain showers.)

“By tomorrow asahan ang maulan na panahon sa silangang bahagi ng Luzon, dito sa Bicol region asahan ang kalat kalat na pag-ulan and thunderstorms dulot ng shear line,” he added.

(By tomorrow, expect rain in eastern Luzon and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the Bicol Region due to the shear line.)

Meantime, the low-pressure area (LPA) 960 kilometers east of the Caraga region in Mindanao has entered the Philippine area of responsibility.

Estareja reported that the LPA is not likely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next three days but may pass over or near the Samar provinces and the Bicol region on Wednesday, November 1 (All Saints’ Day).

“By tomorrow evening possible lumapit ito sa may Eastern Visayas. On October 31 possible na malapit na sa may Samar provinces itong center ng LPA and then pagsapit ng November 1 maaaring mag landfall na ito o malapit sa may Samar provinces and Bicol region,” he said.

(By tomorrow evening, the LPA may draw close to Eastern Visayas. On October 31, its center may traverse closer to the Samar provinces, and then on November 1, it may make landfall or move close to Samar provinces and the Bicol region.)

