Joey Paras, actor and comedian, passes away

Joey Paras, who made a name for himself as an actor, comedian, and filmmaker, has died due to an undisclosed illness. He was 45 years old.

Paras’ death was confirmed by his niece Zciara Shyne Sinchon-Fabian on Facebook last Sunday, Oct. 29, saying he died at around 5:40 p.m.

“Unfortunately, his heart wasn’t able to recover anymore,” Sinchon-Fabian said, as she shared that his remains are “still at the hospital’s morgue,” as of this writing.

At the same time, Paras’ family sought financial assistance as the hospital would not release his body due to unpaid medical bills.

“We need to settle his hospital bills for us to take him home. Our family is knocking at your kind and generous heart to help us raise a fund to cover his hospital bills,” Paras’ niece added.

Prior to his death, Paras was diagnosed with a heart condition and was given a pacemaker in 2018. Efforts to raise funds for his third heart surgery were raised by his loved ones and colleagues two years later.

The actor-filmmaker is best known for his appearances in the film “Last Supper Number 3” which bagged the Best Film award at the Cinemalaya festival in 2009, “Mulawin vs Ravena,” and “Bekikang: Ang Nanay Kong Beki,” to name a few.

