Netizens acknowledge changes of the Barangay and SK Election 2023

CONSOLACION, Cebu – As Cebuano netizens participate in this year’s Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, October 30, 2023, netizens have taken to their keyboards once more to voice their observations and reflections. This time, their digital discussions revolve around the recently concluded BSKE 2023.

Surprisingly, the dominant sentiment among netizens leans toward recognition and appreciation for the “smooth” execution of this election, especially in comparison to the previous national elections.

A Notable Contrast

Netizens from various parts in Cebu have expressed a sense of relief and contentment regarding the BSKE 2023 election, which they found notably smoother compared to other Philippines elections. The primary factors contributing to this positive feedback include an efficient voting process, and less voters than of the national elections, one Ka-Siloy netizen has even only taken up 3 minutes to vote for their chosen candidates.

Efficient Voting Procedures

According to one ka-Siloy netizen, the Barangay and SK Election 2023 stood out for its streamlined voting procedures due to being his “shortest time” of voting. Other netizens have also acknowledged local election organizers for their ability to maintain order and ensure voters could cast their ballots without undue delays.

One ka-Siloy, left a comment on CDN-Digital’s post stating that they exclusively participate in the National and Midterm Elections. In another CDN Digital post displaying a video of voters who failed to make it by the 3 pm Comelec deadline, another ka-Siloy expressed his belief that if voters were well-informed about the news, they would never miss the opportunity to exercise their voting rights, consequently nulling their participation in this year’s BSKE elections.





With the significant changes that Cebuanos have encountered in this year’s BSKE, transitioning from automated elections to returning to “manual” voting, where you need to manually write the names of your preferred candidates for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan leadership, Cebuanos have clearly made their decision.

From finding the BSKE 2023 less crowded and easier to navigate, to knowing the nooks and crannies in order to finish your voting time to 3 minutes; may this positive momentum continue into upcoming elections, leading to more efficient, transparent, and inclusive democratic processes in the Philippines.

