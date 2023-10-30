Barangay, SK elections: Inaugural mall voting starts in Cebu

By: Christian Dave Cuizon, Jessa Ngojo - CDN Digital | October 30,2023 - 09:55 AM

mall voting

Voters cast their votes in the first ever mall voting held at the SM City Consolacion in Consolacion town, Cebu during the Barangay and SK elections on October 30, 2023. CDN Digital photo | Jessa Ngojo

CEBU, Philippines—The first-ever mall voting started during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections 2023 on Monday, October 30, 2023.

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan elections

Pilot testing for mall voting was held at SM City Consolacion in Consolacion town, Cebu, and at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu in Cebu City. 

SM Consolacion was accredited by the Commission on Elections to offer voting services to registered voters from Barangay Pitogo, Consolacion. 

READ MORE: Mall voting: Its advantages and disadvantages

According to Mrs. Venus Pepito, the Head of the Department of Education Supervisor Official for SM Consolacion’s voting initiative, they are tasked with accommodating five cluster precincts from Barangay Pitogo, serving a total of 2,394 voters. 

READ MORE: Barangay and SK election: Selected voters from Pitogo, Pari-an to cast ballots in malls

At Robinsons Galleria Cebu, a total of 2,232 voters from five chosen precincts of Barangay Pari-an are expected to cast their ballots there.

mall voting Cebu

Voters wait for their turn to cast their votes at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu during the pilot testing for mall voting for the Barangay and SK elections on October 30, 2023. CDN Digital photo | Christian Dave Cuizon

Cebu has been selected as one of the areas for Comelec’s pilot testing for mall voting, which is part of the agency’s mission to enhance voting experience, said lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, director of Comelec-7.

/bmjo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Barangay Sk elections, Comelec, Elections, malls, polls
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.