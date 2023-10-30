Barangay, SK elections: Inaugural mall voting starts in Cebu

CEBU, Philippines—The first-ever mall voting started during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections 2023 on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Pilot testing for mall voting was held at SM City Consolacion in Consolacion town, Cebu, and at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu in Cebu City.

SM Consolacion was accredited by the Commission on Elections to offer voting services to registered voters from Barangay Pitogo, Consolacion.

According to Mrs. Venus Pepito, the Head of the Department of Education Supervisor Official for SM Consolacion’s voting initiative, they are tasked with accommodating five cluster precincts from Barangay Pitogo, serving a total of 2,394 voters.

At Robinsons Galleria Cebu, a total of 2,232 voters from five chosen precincts of Barangay Pari-an are expected to cast their ballots there.

Cebu has been selected as one of the areas for Comelec’s pilot testing for mall voting, which is part of the agency’s mission to enhance voting experience, said lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, director of Comelec-7.

