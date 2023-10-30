WATCH: Fistfight breaks out outside Lanao del Norte polling center

By: Richel Umel - Inquirer Mindanao | October 30,2023 - 05:25 PM

This video from the Philippine National Police in Lanao del Norte posted by Cotabato City-based NDBC News on Facebook shows a fist fight among supporters of rival bets in Nunungan town, just before balloting opened on Monday.

The melee happened just outside a polling center.

Marine soldiers and police personnel eventually pacified the parties.

RELATED STORIES

1 person slain in Lanao del Norte before balloting starts

Teacher from Lanao del Norte does his class roll call with a twist

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: fistfight, Lanao del Norte, polling centers
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.