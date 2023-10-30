WATCH: Fistfight breaks out outside Lanao del Norte polling center
This video from the Philippine National Police in Lanao del Norte posted by Cotabato City-based NDBC News on Facebook shows a fist fight among supporters of rival bets in Nunungan town, just before balloting opened on Monday.
The melee happened just outside a polling center.
Marine soldiers and police personnel eventually pacified the parties.
