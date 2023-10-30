Election trash: Supporters, voters urged to pick them up

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As all polling places here for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) come to a close, candidates, their supporters as well as voters are urged to clean election trash.

With thousands of people flocking to schools to cast their votes for the BSKE on Monday, October 30, trash, mostly discarded fliers and sample ballots, were seen littered on the ground.

Like those in the vicinities inside and outside Cebu City Central Elementary School, in which sample ballots, fliers, and other election trash were dumped on the road, on the school floors and even on sidewalks.

Principal and election supervisor official at the school, Nancy Manguilimotan, urged not only visitors but also visitors to pick them up.

“We’re calling everyone, including our poll watchers, to keep our school clean,” said Manguilimotan.

The Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (Comelec-7), meanwhile, reminded candidates and their supporters that handing out sample ballots can be considered campaigning, which is prohibited during Election Day.

When CDN Digital visited Cebu City Central Elementary School on Monday morning, several supporters continued to give “sample ballots” to voters entering the school.

The 10-day campaigning period for the BSKE ended on Saturday, October 28.

Cebu City Central Elementary School is one of the largest voting centers in the city and it is expected to generate more election trash than most other centers.

City Central currently hosts five barangays – Ermita, Cogon-Ramos, Kalubihan, Kamagayan and San Antonio – and a total of over 19,300 voters. /rcg

