Comelec-7 to winning candidates: Be humble, be efficient

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) election season has drawn to its conclusion, and this only means a few things: new leaders, new goals, and a new set of promises.

On this day, October 31, several barangays in Cebu City have already proclaimed their winning candidates.

From barangay chairmen to SK members, these freshly chosen representatives are now entrusted with the responsibility of steering their respective barangays toward a “promising future.”

With this, the Commission on Election in Central Visayas (Comelec-7) has this advice to the winning candidates of this year’s elections: Be humble, be efficient.

“I would like to remind all [the winning candidates] to be humble in caring for each other offices and be as efficient as you can be,” said Ivan Delos Santos, Comelec-7 Administrative Officer.

‘Breathe life into platforms’

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Delos Santos extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the candidates who emerged triumphant in the elections.

Delos Santos acknowledged the hard-fought campaigns and dedicated efforts of these candidates, emphasizing the significance of their achievement in securing the trust and votes of their constituents.

“I wish them well, and I hope they will mark a new change in their respective barangays,” Delos Santos said.

According to Delos Santos, this is the time to breathe life into their platforms and transform their campaign promises into tangible actions that will benefit the people they now represent.

“Dapat ilang barugan, subayon tanang nilang mga plataporma ug saad sa mga tawo,” Delos Santos stressed.

Moreover, Delos Santos hopes that their service would be a “catalyst for community development,” and that be driven solely by the “genuine interest” in uplifting the well-being of the community.

File SOCE before Nov. 29

Comelec-7 has also issued a reminder to all candidates, regardless of the election outcome, to file their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) before the deadline on November 29.

This directive underscores the electoral commission’s commitment to transparency and accountability in campaign finances.

Failure to meet this obligation can result in legal consequences, making it imperative for all candidates to fulfill their SOCE filing duties in a timely and responsible manner.

