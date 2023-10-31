Police ‘shifting gears’ to secure Kalag-Kalag after peaceful Barangay, SK elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After the conduct of one of the ‘safest and most secured’ electoral processes in recent times on Monday, October 30, security forces are now shifting their focus on the coverage for the Kalag-Kalag.

During a press conference on Tuesday, October 31, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that this year’s election had been one of the safest and most secure in Central Visayas.

Based on statistics

He further explained that this assessment had been based on their statistics which recorded a 17 percent decrease in crime incidents during the election period. This number is in comparison to the crime incidents recorded in the same period last year.

Pelare said that no major security issues interrupted the conduct of the election in the whole region.

“First and foremost, we took note of the fact that during the during the voting, during the counting, and during the canvassing as well as the proclamation, there were no major security glitches recorded,” he said.

Focus on Kalag-Kalag

He said that there were only minor issues which did not cause an impact on the election. It can be recalled that there were two separate issues of harassment in Dumanjug and Argao which remained under investigation as of this writing.

After the election, Pelare said that they would now focus on the observation of the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2, respectively.

“We are just shifting gears. Wala ta mohunong because ang inyong security forces are actually preparing for the Undas 2023. We have heard from the ground that our security forces just took a nap and they proceeded to the cemeteries which they will be assigned,” he said.

(We are just shifting gears. We did not stop because our security forces are actually preparing for the Undas 2023. We have heard from the ground that our security forces just took a nap and they proceeded to the cemeteries which they will be assigned.)

Police assurance

According to Pelare, they are ready to ensure the maintenance of the peace and order as the public heads to cemeteries to visit their lost loved ones.

“Ang inyong kapulisan, kasundalohan, Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, mobalhin na pud sa pagbantay sa atong mga sementeryo to make sure that this long weekend will be very very safe,” he said.

(Our police, soldiers, Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, they will be assigned to secure our cemeteries to make sure that this long weekend will be very very safe.)

He said that the personnel deployed in other parts of the region like Bohol and Negros Oriental would also proceed to providing security for the Kalag-Kalag.

Bawal ang mag-inom

Meanwhile, personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines will be returning to their barracks and will be on call for any contingencies that the Philippine National Police may require, according to Colonel Erwin Lamzon, commander of the Joint Task Group (JTG) 3rd Infantry Division.

Pelare also warned the public to follow the rules and to refrain from causing any trouble inside the cemeteries when they visit.

“Number one, bawal mag-inom sa sud sa sementeryo. Bawal magdala og mga hinagiban, of course katong mga loud sound system is bawal. Katong mga tawo nga nagplano maghimo og krimen, you better watch out because cemeteries are flooded with police officers,” he said.

Plan your visit

Before heading to the cemeteries, Pelare advised individuals to plan their visit well to avoid inconvenience and to secure their homes from possible robbers.

“They should plan kung unsang orasa moadto kay imo sang i-consider ang init ug ang traffic congestion. Then when you go to cemeteries, naa tay mga police assistance desks diha ingkasog naa moy problema, duola lang ninyo. Unya kung molakaw, paniguradoa nga naay mabilin sa balay to make sure nga walay mabiktima og lungkab,” he said.

