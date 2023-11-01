Kiko Pangilinan hugs Sharon Cuneta after concert with Gabby Concepcion

A day after the first of Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion’s “Dear Heart” reunion concert, former senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan showed his support for the Megastar as he shared a photo of them hugging on social media.

Pangilinan took to his Instagram account on Sunday, Oct. 29 to share a glimpse of him enveloping the veteran actress-singer in a big hug. Cuneta and Concepcion’s three-night concert kicked off last Oct. 27 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Kapag natapos na ang oras sa trabaho (When her work hours end),” he said in the caption.

The former politician and Cuneta’s tender moment caught the attention of netizens, including their daughter Kakie Pangilinan as she gushed over her parents’ love on X (formerly Twitter) on the same day.

“Lord, I see what [you] have done for others,” she wrote.

Pangilinan, as well as their children Frankie, Miel, and Miguel, chose not to attend the concert, this being a “family decision.”

Meanwhile, netizens praised Pangilinan for being an “understanding” husband towards Cuneta in the comments, while others noted that the Megastar’s relationship with the former senator is the “reality.”

During Cuneta and Concepcion’s October 27 concert, their daughter KC Concepcion also performed and expressed happiness for her parent’s reunion despite that they now have their own separate lives. The Megastar then apologized for not being able to give KC a “complete family.”

“Sorry, KC. We couldn’t give you that complete family, but you have two families. Papa and I never stopped loving you, and you were never the problem,” she told her daughter.

The un-couple would also have two more nights of concerts — on Oct. 30 at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila, and on Nov. 17 in Cebu.