3rd Gealon Open Scrabble Tournament set Nov. 19

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Another top-notch board-and-tile game will unfold on November 19, 2023, as the 3rd Councilor Rey Gealon Open Scrabble Tournament takes centerstage at the the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The tournament, which started last May, already hosted two editions, bolstering the Cebu scrabble scene.

It can be recalled that Gealon hosted two scrabble tournaments last May at the SM Seaside City Cebu and another one last September.

It was participated by some of Cebu’s finest word wizards including Renante Dela Cerna who became the inaugural champion last May.

It also featured Lord Garnett Talisic of the Cebu City National Science High School, who topped the high school division, and elementary division champion Rafael Suaso of Quiot Elementary School.

In the second edition last September, Talisic and Suaso defended their respective titles.

This time, it will offer the same competition in partnership with the Unified Scrabble Association of the Philippines (USAPI), Cebu Scrabble Association (CSA) and the Talisay Masonic Lodge 422.

Around 50 word wizards are expected to compete in the cash-rich tournament with the professional division champion to walk away with P10,000 purse.

Meanwhile, the second and third placers receive P7,000 and P5,000 cash prizes, so as the fourth to sixth placers, and the highest score and highest turn.

Besides the professional category, the high shcool and elementary winning word wizards will also pocket cash prizes. The high school champ will get P6,000, while P4,500 for the elementary. The second to sixth placers and highest scorers will receive cash prizes.

The tournament will follow a Lexicon Collins Scrabble Words (CSW) 21 format with corresponding playing times in each division.

