Long weekend: Over 300,000 passengers hit Cebu ports

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Over 300,000 passengers passed through various ports in Cebu as the country entered another long weekend for this year.

Data from the Cebu Ports Authority (CPA) showed that a total of 325,298 passengers departed from and arrived at Cebu ports from October 28 to November 1.

The figures covered all 16 passenger ports here managed and operated by CPA, including the largest at Cebu Pier.

Passenger traffic peaked over the weekend on October 28 and October 29, when authorities recorded more than 71,000 passengers per day.

According to Maryknoll Lague-Bolasa, they expected a huge increase in the influx of passengers flocking to Cebu ports this year compared to 2022 due to the long weekend.

Despite the large crowd seen in ports, no untoward incidents were recorded, added Lague-Bolasa.

