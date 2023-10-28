Cebu North Bus Terminal remains ‘peaceful’ despite influx of passengers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Passengers, who enter the Cebu North Bus Terminal, will be made to undergo thorough search to especially make sure that they do not carry sharp objects.

A metal scanner is being used to check bags and hand carry packages.

Police Lieutenant Christian Bongay, who heads the security team from the Philippine National Police (PNP) at the CNBT, said sharp objects like knives and bolos will be confiscated, in accordance with the terminal management’s policy.

“Ihohold natin yung gamit nila kasi hindi talaga pwede for the safety of our passengers. As of now, icoconfiscate lang natin kasi titingnan pa natin. It’s a policy ng terminal na bawal magdala. Kasi di natin masabi kung gagamitin siya sa crime. So, we will just the confiscate the item to prevent kung among pwedeng mangyari,” Bongay told CDN Digital.

Arrival of passengers

Passengers have started crowding CNBT since Friday, October 27, to go home to their families in localities that are located in the northern part of Cebu province.

But despite the gathering of a huge crowd, the terminal has remained very peaceful and orderly, Bongay said.

“Sa situation ngayon, peaceful naman siya, flowing naman yung mga tao…So far, wala namang mga incident na nangyari start nung nag-duty kami dito yesterday. So wala namang untoward incidents. So far, as our assessment, peaceful naman yung situation ngayon dito sa North Bus Terminal,” Bongay said.

They have not also received reports on missing belongings or children who may have been separated from their parents since they started their deployment at CNBT on Friday.

Bigger crowd

On Sunday, Bongay said they expect a bigger crowd to flock to the terminal to go home and vote in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, October 30, and celebrate Kalag-Kalag on November 1 and 2 with their families.

As a security measure, the security guard assigned at the entrance of the terminal is tasked to continue with the inspection of bags and other packages.

The augmentation team from the PNP will also continue their presence at the terminal to especially focus on the campaign against loose firearms.

“As of now na mayroon tayong election so meron tayong election gun ban. So, isa din sa titingnan natin ay kung meron sila sa kanilang possession na firearms. We will seize their firearms and conduct investigation,” said Bongay.

Augmentation personnel

Bongay said that they will also be assessing the situation at the terminal on Saturday to determine if there was a need to add augmentation personnel on Sunday.

“Di naman siya magbabago. Although titingnan pa natin kung magdadagdag pa tayo ng additional personnel para macontrol yung crowd pag marami na siyang passengers. So ichi-check pa natin yan until today. Minomonitor pa namin kung magdagdag pa kami ng personnel sa part ng PNP,” he said.

Moreover, an ambulance is stationed at least 10 minutes away from the terminal in case of emergency.

Terminal security

Bongay said they will continue to secure the terminal until Saturday, November 4, in anticipation of the return of countryside travelers.

To ensure a peaceful and orderly travel, Bongay is urging passengers to approach the police assistance desk that they have set up near the entrance and exit gates of the CNBT for their concerns.

At the same time, he is urging passengers to comply with policies set by the terminal management.

“Para hindi sila maabala pagdating nila sa dito sa terminal, avoid bringing firearms, deadly weapons, liquor [kasi] magkakaroon tayo ng liquor ban sa election. At pag malaki ang mga pets, advisable na magdala sila ng cage kasi bawal siya sa bus. At siguro sa panahon ngayon, magdala ng maraming tuig para maiwasan din yung mga heat stroke,” he added.

