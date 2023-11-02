Kalag-Kalag 2023: 192K people visited cemeteries in Cebu Province on All Saints’ Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 192,000 people were recorded to have visited the different cemeteries in Cebu Province on November 1, 2023, during the observance of the All Saints’ Day.

But despite the significant number of visitors, authorities said that the first day of Kalag-Kalag 2023 celebration was “generally peaceful and manageable.”

Police Major Nolan Tagsip, spokesperson of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said in a phone interview with reporters that no untoward incidents were also reported on the said day.

He said that security personnel assigned in cemeteries also failed to confiscate prohibited items like sharp objects and liquor, among others.

“So far, as our report is concerned, wala man tay mga confiscation. Walay mga confiscation. Walay mga arrest. So far, peaceful ang mga resident,” he said.

And while they secure cemeteries, Tagsip said that they also deployed personnel in tourists destinations to also secure those who are enjoying their holiday break.

Cebu City cemetery visitors

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) recorded at least 16,000 cemetery visitors in all public and private cemeteries here in the morning of All Souls’ Day, November 2, 2023.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of CCPO, said the crowd count was made from the time the cemeteries opened at 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Rafter said they expect more people to visit cemeteries here until they close at 10 p.m.

She added that no untoward incidents were reported on the second day of the Kalag-Kalag celebration. However, policemen at the entrance gate took possession of some prohibited items like bolos and items used for cleaning tombs, which they later on returned to its owners after they have completed their cemetery visit.

Cleaning of tombs was no longer allowed during the two-day celebration, Rafter said.

“Naa tay mga naconfiscate, as I’ve said, mga small items like katong giingon nato mga pangguna kay naan man put gud gihatag nga regulation ang atong mga adminitrador sa atong mga sementeryo. Allowed lang sila modala ani up to the 31st kay mao to ang time nga ilahang gihatag para manglimpyo sa mga kanya kanya nga lmga ubnganan,”stated Rafter.

Confiscated items

Last November 1, police at the Calamba Cemetery confiscated bolos during bag inspections at the entrance gate.

But this was not a cause for alarm.

Moreover, Rafter thanked Cebuanos for their cooperation. She said that majority of the cemetery visitors observed the guidelines in cemetery visits.

“Mapasalamaton kita sa kooperasyon nga naminaw ang katawhan sa atong hangyo nga dili na magdala og mga hinagiban diha or anything nga maka-hamper sa pag close sa atong traffic diha sa atong mga entrance,” said Rafter.

Cemeteries in Cebu City were opened from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 1 and 2.

Regular cemetery hours, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., will already be observed starting on Friday, Nov. 3.

