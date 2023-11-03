WATCH: Solenn Heussaff, family move into new home

Celebrity mom Solenn Heussaff-Bolzico and her family have left their house where they resided for the past seven years, and finally moved into their new home.

Solenn could not help but be sentimental while moving out of their old home as she reminisced about the times spent in it, as seen in a vlog on her YouTube channel on Thursday, Nov. 2.

“We’re all packed-up and we’re gonna say goodbye to our old house and move to the new one. It feels so weird. We’ve been here for seven years,” Solenn said.

Solenn then gave a peek at the parts of their new home, saying she will be making a virtual house tour once the unpacking and final touches are done.

Solenn and her husband Nico Bolzico got married in France in 2016. They welcomed their firstborn Thylane in January 2020 and their second daughter Maëlys Lionel in December 2022.

The couple, who held the groundbreaking ceremony for their new home in 2021, said they decided to build a bigger house after they welcomed their firstborn.

