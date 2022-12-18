Solenn Heussaff enjoys time alone after giving birth, offers peek at baby number 2

Solenn Heussaff has given fans a peek into her day at the hospital after giving birth, as well as a glimpse of her newborn daughter with her husband Nico Bolzico.

The actress and mom of two revealed she is ready to go home while showing herself lying in bed at Makati Medical Center, via a series of Instagram Stories today, Dec. 17. She also showed her eldest child Thylane Bolzico, who she called her “little visitor” at the hospital.

“Finally debloating a little and ready to go home. Makati Med and team has been awesome,” Heussaff said.

“Also will miss this time alone,” she added.

Heussaff also showed herself looking out her hospital room window as her baby is seen through the window’s reflection, cradled in her arms .

Bolzico first hinted at their daughter’s birth last Wednesday, Dec. 14. The businessman and social media personality noted that his wife was “healthy and happy,” and would be introducing baby “Lionel” later.

Heussaff and Bolzico, who tied the knot in 2016, announced last July that they were expecting a second child. Meanwhile, the couple welcomed 2-year-old Thylane in January 2020.

