MJ Lastimosa flashes show disclaimer after Miss Grand International founder’s tirades

Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa reminded her followers that the opinions expressed by her guests in her YouTube series “The Secret Lounge” do not reflect the hosts and its production, while quipping if her disclaimer needs a translation.

Days after Miss Grand International (MGI) founder Nawat Itsaragrisil seemingly banned Lastimosa from attending the Thailand-based pageant, the former beauty queen took to her Facebook page on Saturday, Nov. 4 to reiterate that views aired in her show are solely of the guests alone.

The social media personality shared a screenshot of the “The Secret Lounge’s” disclaimer, which is usually shared at the beginning of the show. “Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of the hosts, the production and its management.”

“May disclaimer naman yung show namin mare baka kelangan lang itranslate. Pagod ang kumare nyo (Friend, our show has a disclaimer. Maybe it warrants such translation. Your friend is tired already),” she said in the caption.

While Lastimosa has yet to issue a clear statement to Itsaragrisil’s tirades on social media, her recent cryptic post appeared to be a response to his accusations.

On the other hand, Virtual Playground Global, the talent agency which produces “The Secret Lounge,” apologized to the MGI organization for its “unsatisfactory opinion,” as it stated its dedication to “promote peace and cooperation” in the pageant industry.

RELATED STORIES

Mj Lastimosa shares ‘real cr moments’

Mj Lastimosa defends Bea Gomez vs ‘Marites’ on Twitter

Three beauty queens, starting YT channel, turn to netizens for name