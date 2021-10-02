Mj Lastimosa defends Bea Gomez vs ‘Marites’ on Twitter

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Stop the hate.

This was the message of Miss Universe Philippines 2014 Mj Lastimosa to all the “Marites” out there.

These “Marites” or bashers have been posting criticisms online against newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez.

But there is nothing than they can do since it was Gomez who was destined to win the crown, Lastimosa said.

Lastimosa took to Twitter on Friday morning, October 1, her message to all of the newly crowned queen’s bashers.

She told them start to recognize all the efforts that Gomez gave during the pageant. At the same time, she asked them to instead ” check on your candidate” and “make them feel loved.”

And true enough nagtuloy tuloy. Her stars were evidently shining, oha! Haha! Instead of making the winner feel that her hardwork is not valid, go check on your candidates. Make them feel loved. Defeat takes time to be accepted but mind you it’s a good tool for success too. Lavarn — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) October 1, 2021

This Cotabato-stunner congratulated Gomez with a tweet that ended with the Cebuano phrase, “Sukol dzaiii!”

Lastimosa is also a good friend of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo.

Lahi ra gyud kun mag uban na ang mga bisdak!

