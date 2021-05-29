Three beauty queens, starting YT channel, turn to netizens for name

CEBU CITY, Philippines— AlangQUEENta, QUEENsenas, QUEENtita.

These are just some of the funny names Miss Universe 2014 finalist Mj Lastimosa shared on her Twitter account saying that these were just some of the suggestions they got online for their upcoming Youtube channel.

Together with her is Miss Universe 2011 third runner up, Shamcey Supsup, and Miss Universe 2012 first runner up Janine Tugonon.

The trio started to form their fan base and followers during the recent Miss Universe held in Florida.

They were there to show support to the Philippines’ representative, Rabiya Mateo.

It was then they announced that they working on making a Youtube channel but were still stuck between picking the perfect name to call it.

Let’s look at some of the suggestions given by their fans online:

So, which name should best fit the this trio’s Youtube channel? It looks like these queens are going to be the newest and hottest vloggers in the country.

