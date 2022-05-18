Mj Lastimosa shares ‘real cr moments’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— How much time do ladies usually spend when using the comfort room?

Forever!

And Mj Lastimosa tells us why.

In a recent Instagram posts, the beauty queen shared snaps of what she normally does when inside the ladies room – take selfies.

“Sila: Maghugas ng kamay pagkatapos gumamit ng banyo Me: tapos mag seselfie, tama?“MJ wrote as caption to her IG photos.

‘REAL CR MOMENTS’ LOOK: This is very relatable to almost all ladies during restroom breaks! Miss Universe… Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Relatable ra ba, Siloys?

When inside the ladies room, it normally just takes a few minutes to answer the call of nature while the rest of the time is spent doing selfies.

But can you blame the ladies? Bathroom lights are just a bomb!

RELATED STORIES

Three beauty queens, starting YT channel, turn to netizens for name

Mj Lastimosa defends Bea Gomez vs ‘Marites’ on Twitter

/dcb