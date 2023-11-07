Passenger dies after multicab crashes into house in Busay, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 34-year-old man was killed after the multicab his neighbor, who was allegedly drunk, was driving crashed into a house along the road in Lower Busay, Barangay Busay, Cebu City on late Monday evening, November 6, 2023.

The accident was reported to the Malubog Police Station at around 3: 25 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7.

The police report showed that the accident took place at around 11:00 p.m. of November 6 and involved one multicab carrying two persons inside.

READ: Toledo accident: 1 dead, 2 injured in fatal motorcycle collision

Driver and passenger in accident

The driver of the multicab was identified as 49-year-old Randy Seroy Parinasan, a resident of Sitio Hi-way, Barangay Pungol-Sibugay, Cebu City.

Meanwhile, sitting on the passenger seat of the multicab was his neighbor, 34-year-old Junel Arcilla.

Initial investigation showed that the two were negotiating a downhill portion of the road late at night when the multicab they were on crashed into the side of the house, leading to the death of the passenger of the multicab.

READ: Carmen accident: Motorcycle rider killed after bumping head on back of truck

How this happened

In an interview with CDN Digital, Parinasan said that they were on their way to Barangay Bulacao to attend the prayer vigil of the wake of an acquaintance.

However, when they reached the Veterans Drive in Lower Busay, the driver allegedly overshot his lane which resulted to them crashing into a house along the road, the report said.

Parinasan said that as they were going downhill, he was not able to estimate that there was a curve ahead which caused the vehicle to crash into the house.

READ: 3 tourists killed in Carmen, Bohol van accident

House owner heard loud crash

The house was owned by a certain Belinda Arcaya but was occupied by a certain Jonathan Plañas and his wife.

Plañas told CDN Digital in an interview that they were startled by the loud sound of the impact of the crash and when he went out to check, he saw that a portion of the front of the house was damaged.

The crash damaged the grills of the house and a unit of an automatic water machine, according to the report.

Upon the assessment of emergency personnel, the driver suffered only minor cuts from the accident.

READ: Cebu bus terminal accident: Man dies after falling off moving bus

Passenger thrown off seat into windshield

His passenger, however, was thrown from the passenger’s seat into the windshield, living half his body hanging over the front of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, his passenger was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) by the Cebu City Ambulance for immediate medical treatment.

When they arrived at the hospital, Arcilla was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Responding officers also arrested Parinasan at the scene and brought him to the Malubog Police Station.

READ: Ginatilan accident: Jeepney falls into 200-foot cliff, 8 hurt

Driver admits he was drunk

During the interview, he admitted that he was drinking alcohol before they decided to drive to the city.

Parinasan is detained at the Malubog Police Station pending the filing of charges against him.

As of this writing, the concerned parties are negotiating for a possible agreement and calculating the costs needed for the repairs to be done to the damaged house.

The police report showed that charges of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and damage to properties would likely be filed against Parinasan.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP