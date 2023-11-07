NUSTAR Resort Cebu introduces Sports Max, ushering in a new era of sports experience

On the picturesque Island of New Thrills, a new wave of sports entertainment is dawning. NUSTAR Resort Cebu, in collaboration with Jade Sportsbet, has unveiled its latest gem: NUSTAR Sports Max.

NUSTAR’s team, led by its Chief Operating Officer Alan Teo, Vice President for Information Technology and Online Casino Rochlem Laccay, and Integrated Resort Operations Trevor Hammond, Chief Finance Officer Churros Maranan, and Jade Sportsbet’s CEO Joe Pisano, took center stage on October 24th for a grand launch unlike any other.

Proudly regulated by PAGCOR, NUSTAR Sports Max represents a new frontier in sports entertainment. This state-of-the-art platform is a testament to NUSTAR’s commitment to bringing unparalleled experiences to its patrons.

In what can be described as a harmonious fusion, NUSTAR Sports Max combines the thrill of live sports with the allure of high-end gaming. The platform redefines how enthusiasts immerse in their favorite sports. From the energy of the in-house Axis Entertainment and Sports Bar to the digital convenience, NUSTAR Sports Max offers a dual experience that’s both exciting and flexible.

A nod to the versatility of this innovative platform, guests can now seamlessly transition between different gaming experiences without ever leaving the platform, ensuring they are always at the heart of the action.

To set the mood for the NBA season’s kickoff, the launch party at Axis Entertainment and Sports Bar was nothing short of spectacular. As the clock struck 6 PM., guests were welcomed into a world of glitz, glamour, and groove. With a live band setting the evening’s rhythm, attendees reveled in anticipation of the 78th NBA season and the new era of sports entertainment NUSTAR promises.

For those ready to dive into this new world, NUSTAR Sports Max offers exclusive perks. Early registrants stand a chance to receive special rewards and merchandise, underscoring NUSTAR’s commitment to its loyal patrons.

But that’s not all! As the night progressed, whispers filled the air about another exciting venture: Casino Max, hinting at even more entertainment prospects on the horizon.

For a closer look at what NUSTAR Sports Max has to offer and to keep updated on all future announcements, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official site at nustarsportsmax.ph. Terms and conditions apply. Gaming for 21 years old and above only. Keep it fun. Game responsibly.

