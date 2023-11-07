Velarde rules SUGBU Bowling Shootout tilt 

Joe Garces, Rey Velarde, and Rene Ceniza. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran keglers shone in last Sunday’s Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Bowling Shootout tournament at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center. 

Rey Velarde emerged as champion among the 16 keglers that vied in the four-game series tournament. 

Velarde 806 pinfalls

Velarde, a long-time bowler finished with 806 total pinfalls. His two 200-pinfall games in rounds two and four became his key in topping the tournament despite only having 10-handicap points.

The win ensured Velarde a spot for SUGBU’s “Bowler of the Month (B.O.M)” tournament happening later this month. 

Senior bowlers Joe Garces and Rene Ceniza captured the second and third places, respectively. 

Garces capped off his campaign with 792 total pinfalls. He finished the fourth round with 229 pinfalls and banked on his 25 handicap points. 

10 handicap points

Meanwhile, Ceniza, a former monthly champion scored 745 pinfalls. Ceniza toppled 202 pins in the opening round which served as his best game in the tournament. He did this by only having 10 handicap points. 

On the other hand, Ted Convocar and Roger Asumbrado settled for fourth and fifth places, respectively. 

Convocar tallied 745 pinfalls, while Asumbrado had 724 pinfalls. 

The sixth to 10th placers in last Sunday’s SUGBU Bowling Shootout Tournament were Joma Avila (718), Nestor Ranido (704), Rmony Mauro (697), MJ Villa (688), and Sal Bolongan (688), respectively. 

TAGS: Sugbu, Sugbuanon Bowlers United
