KJ Cataraja off to Japan for title defense

CEBU CITY, Philippines—World-rated Cebuano boxing prospect Kevin Jake “KJ” Cataraja leaves for Japan for his November 11, 2023 title defense against fellow prospect Jayr Raquinel in Prefectural Budokan in Nagoya, Japan.

Cataraja left for Nagoya, Japan on Tuesday evening, November 7, along with his trainer Michael Domingo and stablemate Esneth Domingo of Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing Stable.

This will be Cataraja’s first fight abroad.

Cataraja, 28, the pride of Tabuelan town, northwestern Cebu, has a perfect 16-0 (win-loss) record with 13 knockouts.

Cataraja spent spent over a month in the United States last June through Sanman Boxing Gym to train with American boxers.

He trained at the Knuckleheads Boxing Gym of Sean Gibbons in Las Vegas, but eventually flew back to the country.

Cataraja, will defend his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super flyweight title against Raquinel.

Both Cataraja and Raquinel are world-rated. Cataraja is ranked ninth in the WBA’s super flyweight division and No. 12 in the IBF. Raquinel comes in at the 13th spot in the IBF and seventh in the WBC.

This will be Cataraja’s second bout this year. He will face an acid test against Raquinel, 26 who has a promising record of 15-2-1 (win-loss-draw) with 12 knockouts.

Raquinel hasn’t tasted defeat since 2022, where he racked up a three-fight winning streak and won the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Inter-Continental super flyweight title.

In terms of experience, Raquinel has spent almost half of his boxing career abroad. This will be Raquinel’s fourth time fighting in Japan. He also fought in East London, South Africa and in Dubai UAE.

Meanwhile, Domingo will be featured in the fight card promoted by Kameda Boxing Promotions.

Domingo (18-2, 10KOs) will square off with Japanese Keisuke Iwasaki (8-5-3, 3KOs).

