Driver dies after fuel tanker truck crashes into house in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The driver of a fuel tanker truck was killed when he crashed into a house after bumping into another fuel tanker truck along the Cebu South Coastal Road in Talisay City early Wednesday morning, November 8, 2023.

The traffic accident transpired at the junction of Sitio Uldog in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City at around 4:10 a.m.

According to the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), the accident involved two fuel tanker trucks that were both heading back to Negros Occidental after delivering fuel here.

The driver of the first truck was identified as 40-year-old Glenn Gersin who is a resident of Hinigiran, Negros Occidental.

According to Jonathan Tumulak, head of CT-TODA, the first truck was in the middle lane stopping at the intersection because of a red light.

Meanwhile, a second truck, driven by Jose Alvior from Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental, was traveling behind him.

Tumulak said that based on their investigation, a few meters away from the first tanker truck, the body of the second truck suddenly blocked the road and skidded to the outer lane.

He said that this happened after the driver hit the brakes upon seeing the first truck stop.

The truck then hit the gutter and after the driver turned the wheel to the left, he ended up crashing into the back of the first truck.

Because of the impact, the first truck was thrown away.

Gersin then steered the wheel to the right which led the vehicle to stop by the side of the road instead of the gasoline station or the traffic light.

After the collision, the second truck encroached the opposite lane and crashed into a house situated by the road.

Tumulak said that fortunately, the couple and their two kids who were sleeping inside the house were uninjured during the accident.

The owner of the house, Rosita Meca, said that they were startled when the truck crashed into the fence of their house while they were all asleep.

She said that after they heard a loud sound from the impact of the crash, they also heard a man screaming for help saying “Tulong, tulong.”

Alvior was rushed by emergency personnel to the South Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Meanwhile, Gersin did not sustain any injuries, said Tumulak.

On their social media page, CT-TODA once again reminded drivers to exercise caution when driving especially when it is raining to avoid any accidents on the road.

