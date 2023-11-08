Acclaimed Indian Chef Jyoti Singh joins bai Hotel Cebu, will celebrate Diwali Festival at CAFE bai

Renowned Indian chef Jyoti Singh joins the culinary team at bai Hotel Cebu, further enhancing the group of talented, award-winning chefs at the hotel.

Lunch is priced at Php 1,588 net per person, and dinner at Php 1,888 net per person. For reservations and more information, please call us at (032) 888 2500 or email fbreservation@baihotel.com.ph.

Coinciding with Chef Jyoti’s debut, bai Hotel Cebu, located in Mandaue City, will honor the Diwali Festival for the first time, with the celebration led by Chef Jyoti himself.

Prepare to immerse yourself in the vibrant and lively festivities that captivate your senses.

Join bai Hotel Cebu as it pays homage to the rich and diverse cultures of the Diwali Festival. The Hindu celebration of lights symbolizes the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance.

From November 10 to 12, 2023, Chef Joti will prepare a mouthwatering selection of regional specialties that will tickle your taste buds. Join the three-day culinary adventure at CAFE bai, the all-day buffet restaurant of bai Hotel Cebu, and indulge in the flavors of India’s cultural diversity.

Get ready to feast on savory dishes that will transport you to the colorful and vibrant country of India. Take advantage of this opportunity to savor the authentic flavors of India in the heart of Cebu!

About Chef Jyoti Singh

Renowned Indian chef Jyoti Singh has made his mark in Cebu’s culinary scene since 2016. He started his Cebuano journey at Radisson Blu Cebu and has now joined the esteemed culinary team of gastronomy masters at the award-winning bai Hotel Cebu.

Chef Jyoti Singh’s culinary expertise in Indian cuisines and specialties has garnered praise and admiration, making him a sought-after chef in the industry.

With his passion for creating delectable dishes, he has captivated the hearts and palates of many, even garnering awards. Now, he brings his exceptional skills and talents to bai Hotel Cebu, promising an unforgettable dining experience for all guests.

