Cebu Daily Newscast: Marijuana plants found inside condo unit of American in Cebu City

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, November 9.

A 75-year-old American was arrested by virtue of a search warrant for allegedly possessing marijuana plants and a growing kit inside his condominium unit in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City on Wednesday evening, November 8, 2023.

The subject of the operation was identified as 75-year-old William Lee Matteson, a pensioner from Nebraska, United States of America.

The case of the mysterious human skull that was left inside a house in Toledo City on Wednesday is expected to be solved soon.

This developed after police said they now have a lead on the person responsible for placing the skull on top of a pot inside an elderly woman’s house.

Large vehicles, including four-wheeled ones, will not be allowed to pass through portions of the Metro Cebu Expressway in Naga City over safety concerns.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia issued Executive Order (EO) No. 25 that limited the access of vehicles along the expressway following a series of minor landslides that made traveling there perilous.

World-rated Cebuano boxing prospect Kevin Jake “KJ” Cataraja was greeted with utter disappointment when he arrived in Nagoya, Japan on Wednesday, November 8, after his scheduled bout was postponed to a later date.

Cataraja, one of Cebu-based Zip Sanman’s banner boxers, was scheduled to fight fellow Filipino prospect Jayr Raquinel on November 11 at the Prefectural Budokan in Nagoya, Japan.

