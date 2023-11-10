SK chairpersons who won in Mandaue told to give genuine public service

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – SK chairpersons who won during the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in Mandaue City underwent mandatory training at the session hall of the city hall on Friday, Nov. 10.

The training conducted by the Mandaue City Youth Development Office aims to prepare them as leaders and voices of the youth.

The topics discussed include the SK history and salient features, decentralization, and local governance among others.

Responsibilities and roles in serving the community were also discussed as well as the things that may cause their suspension from office.

In his message, Mayor Jonas Cortes reminded the SK chairpersons not to forget the people who helped and supported them and to repay them with genuine public service.

“Kita politiko dili ta modaog og dili tungod sa katawhan. So in other words, it is the people, ang katawhan ang naghatag nato og mandato nga hinaot unta nga dili ninyo pasagdan and the best way to repay them is to give your outmost dedication, tinud-anay nga serbisyo kay nisalig mana sila ninyo, of course inyo sad na’ng tupngan og serbisyo. Kaninyo’ng tanan congratulations,” said Cortes.

All newly-elected Barangay and SK officials took their oath at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex at 5:30 p.m. today, Nov. 10.

The mayor hopes that all newly elected SK officials repay the support of the people and make the city prosper.

“Again panawagan nato call to action, humana ang election, let’s work hand-in-hand in fact mao na ang atoang kuan (message) ron sa oath taking. Usa ta, we are one, Mandauehanon ra ta,” said Cortes.

