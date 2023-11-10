Cebu Daily Newscast: Industrial robot crushes worker to death in South Korea vegetable packing plant

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Friday, November 10.

An industrial robot grabbed and crushed a worker to death at a vegetable packaging plant in South Korea, police said Thursday, as they investigated whether the machine was defective or improperly designed.

Police said early evidence suggests that human error was more likely to blame rather than problems with the machine itself. But the incident still triggered public concern about the safety of industrial robots and the false sense of security they may give to humans working nearby in a country that increasingly relies on such machines to automate its industries.

Police in the southern county of Goseong said the man died of head and chest injuries Tuesday evening after he was snatched and pressed against a conveyor belt by the machine’s robotic arms.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said an American national was permanently banned from entering the Philippines after showing “rude conduct” and putting “false and profane information” in the eTravel system.

The agency identified the foreigner as Anthony Joseph Laurence, who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday, November 7.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Laurence was reminded to fill out the e-Travel form upon arrival at the airport but the foreigner allegedly showed aversion. The foreigner also allegedly angrily tossed his passport and mobile phone to an immigration officer.

The legal counsel of the previous MCWD board of directors called out Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama to reinstate the former directors back into office.

Lawyer Amando Virgil Ligutan, legal counsel of Augustus Pe Jr., Ralph Sevilla, and Cecilia Adlawan, held a press conference on Friday, November 10, to address a “significant development” in the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

“The law is so clearly written that any attempt to justify the mayor’s exercise of jurisdiction over MCWD after its formation is always futile and will only amount to legal gymnastics or logical sophistry,” Ligutan said.

Ligutan told Rama that if he wanted to solve the problems of the water district, he must “end this madness.”

“If you want to adhere to the rule of law, do what is right. End this madness in MCWD, and correct the wrong committed to directors Pe, Sevilla, and Adlawan,” he said.

“Reinstate them as MCWD directors, once and for all,” Ligutan added.

Police will be investigating an alleged sexual harassment incident wherein a man was seen in a viral video touching a female victim’s private parts in Barangay Sambag 1 in Cebu City.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the alleged harassment incident took place on the evening of Monday, November 6, 2023.

The video shows the moment when a man, wearing a blue shirt and black pair of shorts, approached a woman walking along Urgello Street.

The man allegedly asked his victim if she knew of any boarding house in the area before he touched her inappropriately and then ran away.

Marijuana plants found inside condo unit of American in Cebu City

Who left human skull inside house in Toledo? Police now pursuing lead

Metro Cebu Expressway: Four-wheeled vehicles barred from passing over safety concerns

Cataraja-Raquinel OPBF duel hit with last minute postponement

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP