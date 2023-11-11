Shabu worth P23.8M seized from 4 drug suspects in Cavite

LUCENA CITY — Shabu worth P23.8 million were seized by authorities from four alleged big-time illegal drug traffickers in a buy-bust operation Thursday in Bacoor City, Cavite.

In an initial report Friday, the Region 4A police said combined Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives from the National Capital Region—Northern District, Cavite provincial office, and local policemen nabbed the suspects identified as Montana Abbas, Norhata Abbas, Datu Bandong, and Elsie Bandong at 7:20 p.m. after they sold shabu to a poseur buyer inside a subdivision in Barangay Molino 4.

Police said the suspects yielded 3,500 grams of shabu with a Dangerous Drugs Board value at about P23,800,000 at P6,800 per gram.

Police were conducting further investigations to determine the suspects’ source of the illegal drugs peddled.

The operatives also seized a notebook containing a list of drug transactions and four mobile phones, which would be subjected to examination if they also had records of illegal drug dealings.

Police tagged all suspects as “high-value individuals” in the illegal drug trade.

The suspects were detained and are facing charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

