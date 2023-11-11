Motorcycle rider killed by bullet that pierced his right eye

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A native of La Libertad in Negros Oriental was killed by a still unidentified gunman as he was driving his motorcycle in Cebu City Friday night, November 10, 2023.

Rey Gañolon, 42, was killed by a bullet that pierced his right eye, police said.

Police found Gañolon’s body on top of his motorcycle by the side of the road in Barangay Quiot in Cebu City.

As of this writing, personnel of the Labangon Police Station continue to conduct hot-pursuit and follow-up operations to identify and apprehend Gañolon’s killer.

In a report, Labangon police said they responded to a shooting alarm in Sitio Coles, Barangay Quiot at around 8:25 p.m. on Friday.

There, they saw the lifeless body of a man, who was later on identified as Gañolon, a native of Mandapaton, La Libertad in Negros Oriental.

Gañolon is currently residing in Sitio Badiang in the mountain barangay of Toong in Cebu City.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered P210 cash, a motorcycle key, three pieces of silver ring, a wrist watch, two pieces of red wrist bond, two helmets, and a motorcycle at the crime scene.

Gañolon’s body was brought to the St. Francis Funeral Homes along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City for an autopsy.

