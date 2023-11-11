Boholano among top-notchers in Oct 2023 Medical Board

TAGBILARAN CITY — A Boholano finished 10th in the October 2023 Physicians Licensure Examination (PLE).

Gaius Sulpicio Garces Yu III, 25, and a native of Calape town, Bohol, got an average score of 87.42 percent. He shared the same spot with Josiah Keith Domingo of University of Sto. Tomas.

Justin Riley Yap Lam, a student of the Cebu Institute of Medicine, topped the exams with an average of 89 percent.

“It feels surreal. The PLE was a very, very difficult exam. It covered thousands of pages over dozens of books,” said Gaius through chat.

“After going through five gruesome years of medical school and two months of intense preparation, passing the board exam is definitely fulfilling. Topping the boards feels incredible. I feel that I have a lot to be grateful for,” he added.

Gaius’ achievement is not only a personal milestone but also a source of pride.

His father, Dr. Sulpicio Yu Jr., the former town mayor and now vice mayor of Calape, said he is very proud of his son.

“Never doubted that you will make it to the top and can compete among the best. Thank God for granting more what we asked from Him. My big CONGRATULATIONS to you dong Gaius. I am very proud of you,” said Dr. Sulpicio in a Facebook post.

His sister, Gayle Suzette Yu, a former beauty queen, is also a doctor who passed the PLE in 2022.

Gaius finished his high school at Tagbilaran City Science High School in 2014. He finished his Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at University of the Philippines-Diliman where he graduated magna cum laude.

Gaius took his degree in medicine at the St. Luke’s Medical Center College of Medicine-William H. Quasha Memorial. He graduated cum laude.

Gaius will receive P50,000 from the provincial government of Bohol, a cash incentive to Boholanos who make it to the top 10 of professional licensure and the Bar examinations.

