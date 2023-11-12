UV beats UC in come-from-behind fashion in Cesafi high school hoop wars 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers completed a come-from-behind 51-47 victory against the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball tilt on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win towed the Baby Green Lancers to the fourth spot of the team standings with six wins and two defeats. They dislodged the Baby Webmasters from the No. 4 spot of the standings as the latter absorbed their third loss in eight games.

Roderick Cambarijan led UV’s huge comeback with his game high 17-point outing. John Dela Torre scored 11 points, including a clutch three in crunch time.

Lourdonnie Cuyos had nine points and Lord Bryan Tinajora added eight points for UC which led as much as a 12 points, 26-14 in the second period.

The Baby Webmasters even started the second half with an eight-point cushion, 36-28, when the Baby Green Lancers unleashed an 11-3 run to tie the game at 39-all in the start of the third period.

Both teams then went on a back-and-forth battle with UC clinging on to a one-point lead, 45-44, heading into the final period.

UC and UV played the final canto with terrible shooting, until Cambarijan was fouled and was sent to the charity stripe. He ended the scoring drought by splitting his free throws that tied the game at 45-all midway in the final period.

UV then went on to grab the lead for the first time after Kent Castro converted a layup from a turnover, 47-45, but UC quickly tied the game at 47-all from Cuyos’s layup with three minutes left.

After that, both teams again experienced another scoring drought, missing big shots until Dela Torre found his target and nailed a trey with 1:32 left in the game for UV, giving them a three-point cushion, 50-47.

UC had all the chances to tie the game, but they spent the remainder of it with turnovers and missed shots.

With no choice left, UC desperately gave up fouls with 7.3 seconds remaining, sending UV’s Kenneth Cole to the charity stripe.

He was able to split his free throws to seal the game, 51-47.

